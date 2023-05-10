LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gardening fans can get inspired at Historic Locust Grove.
Historic Locust Grove’s Gardeners’ Fair will feature vendors selling seeds, flowers, vegetable plants, garden tools, and garden-focused goods such as bird houses, lawn ornaments, flowerpots, and more.
This year, the fair is a part of Locust Grove’s “Spring on the Farm” featuring farm animals and demonstrations.
Among others, Ballyhoo Fiber Emporium will demonstrate goat milking and sheep shearing.
The Shepherd’s Criations Alpaca Farm will be on hand with their popular alpacas, alongside a collection of beautiful and useful products made from alpaca fleece.
And 502 Hemp will be demonstrating the proper usage of various CBD and hemp products now on the market.
Gardeners' Fair
Historic Locust Grove
Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14
10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. each day
$8 Adults / $4 Children 6-12 / Children under 6 free
