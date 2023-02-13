LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sitting on nearly 7 acres in east Louisville's Glenview neighborhood, the Boxhill Estate is for sale for the first time in more than four decades.
The home was once owned by Louisville heart surgeon and Bellarmine University trustee Dr. Alan Lansing and his wife, Donna. The Lansing family gifted the property to Bellarmine in 2015, and, last week, the university put the 113-year-old estate on the market.
"They don't come up that often," said Claire Alagia with Lenihan Sotheby's Realty. "And so when you have something of this nature, people just want to see it. They are interested."
Built in 1910 at 3200 Boxhill Lane, the home itself has 10,312 square feet of living space, complete with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four garage spaces. It includes a carriage house, a pool and a greenhouse.
It's listed for $5.75 million.
"They turn over so infrequently — once every generation or two — and so the buyer for this property is someone that has probably admired it for a long time," said Jon Mand with Lenihan Sotheby's Realty.
The estate was originally named Winkworth, according to the Filson Club Historical Society, and was comprised of 75 acres and 800 feet of Ohio River frontage. The property was gifted to Bellarmine by its late owners, Dr. Allan and Donna Lansing, who acquired the property in 1983.
The home was designed by Boston architect Joseph Chandler, and the grounds were designed by Bryant Fleming of Buffalo, who's most noteworthy work is the Cheekwood house and garden outside Nashville.
Some portions of the home do need some upgrading, including the kitchen, which was last renovated in the mid-1950s, at the time a state-of-the-art space.
The Georgian-revival manor was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983 and is protected by conservation easements. It's been on the market for less than a week and already has potential buyers interested.
"It's scenic," Alagia said. "It's beautiful. It stands by itself. It's unique."