LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive, historic estate overlooking the Ohio River in east Louisville just hit the market, and the proceeds from the sale will go straight to Bellarmine University.
The Boxhill estate, built in 1910 at 3200 Boxhill Lane, just south of River Road in east Louisville's Glenview neighborhood, sits on 6.68 aces. The home itself has 10,312 square feet of living space, complete with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four garage spaces.
It's listed for $5.75 million.
Boxhill Estate
The house, built in 1906 at 3200 Boxhill Lane in east Louisville's Glenview neighborhood, sits on 6.68 aces.
