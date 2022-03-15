LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The historic Vernon Lanes in Butchertown is about to reopen to bowlers.
The building has been on Story Avenue for more than 150 years and was first used for bowling in the early 1900s.
Vernon Lanes closed in 2015 but was recently purchased and remodeled. It still has a 1970s vibe with retro equipment and wooden lanes.
“Everybody ... who lives in Louisville probably had some sort of interchange here at some point or the other, whether it be with a family party or something like that in the past," said Bruce Jarrett, general manager of Vernon Lanes. "So I think people have kind of missed it and they just want to come back. And it is obviously very retro, but we've reconditioned the whole building. It's basically a brand new space, much more geared toward food and fun and social activities. That’s really kind of our vibe.”
Vernon Lanes opens for bowling Wednesday. The basement of the building will be a full-service restaurant that will open sometime in April.
