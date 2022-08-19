LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college will welcome students, staff and a lot of history back to campus this weekend.
That's why it's expected to be a historic year for Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, Simmons College of Kentucky.
Friday afternoon, Simmons hosted one of several student-focused back-to-school events.
As students played games, ate lunch and listened to music, the back-to-school vibe was clearly in the air.
"It's just amazing to see more organizations coming on campus and just being interested in our campus," said Nneka Madukasi, a junior at Simmons College of Kentucky.
The event was called Falcon Nation Friday. The purpose was to welcome students and staff back from the summer break and introduce them to what's to come.
"The expansion of the campus and the works that are being planned for the school is great," said Robert Sherrod, a junior at Simmons College of Kentucky. "At one juncture, the school had dozens of majors including a history that includes insurance and nursing and even a law college and a medical school, back in the 80s."
"We're seeing students coming in leaps and bounds to get connected here at Simmons and become a part of Falcon Nation," said Dr. Walter Malone III, vice president of Student Affairs at Simmons.
Walter said in addition to adding new degree programs, enrollment has doubled and Simmons is welcoming back a few sororities and fraternities.
"And there are several others that we are working with to potentially, here in the near future, to see chapters started right here at Simmons," he said.
The men's and women's basketball teams hit the court several years ago, but this year they'll have to share the Falcon fanbase.
"We're gonna see a number of things coming in the near future," Walter said. "Track and field, volleyball, things that give students the opportunity to stay enriched and engaged."
"It helps us also get new students. So, with us getting volleyball, track, cross country and men's and women's basketball, that helps bring a lot of students in," said Madukasi. "Because the marching band is what actually recruited me to Simmons. I am trumpet section leader this year. Shout out to my trumpets."
With the Greeks back on campus, Madukasi also hopes to pledge this year.
"And I'm currently doing my research," she said. "I want to see which organization fits me as well."
"If you understand Simmons' history, then you'll understand that at one point that this campus was a great mecca for those types of things," said Sherrod. "And it's not only great for us as students, but also the community and hopefully the nation."
Meanwhile, Malone said, Simmons is proud of its HBCU status — but the doors are open to everyone.
"We are unapologetically a Historically Black College and University, but again, diversity is one of the things that we shoot for as well. And so, all are welcome here in Simmons," he said.
The back-to-school celebration continues on Saturday. Simmons students go back to class on Monday. School officials said they have room for more students and there's also financial aid and other assistance available. For more information about the school and enrollment, click here.
