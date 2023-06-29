LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two HIV-related felonies no longer exist in Kentucky as of Thursday, making at-home HIV tests legal for the first time in the state's history.
To celebrate, Kentucky's "HIV Is Not a Crime Coalition" spent the day distributing free HIV home-test in Louisville and Lexington.
The bill said people living with HIV cannot face felony charges for trying to donate organs or other tissue. People living with HIV can donate organs to other people living with HIV.
This comes as people are finding out that they have HIV at alarming rates.
"It's so necessary for folks to have this additional tool to be able to prevent and treat HIV infections, especially as they continue to spike not just in Kentucky but across our entire region," said Christ Hartman, executive director of The Fairness Campaign.
Anyone can get a free HIV take-home test from HIV and AIDs services organizations in Kentucky.
