HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hodgenville Police Department is looking for someone who is responsible for busting out windows at several businesses near downtown.
Three buildings near the town square in Hodgenville have had windows broken in the past week.
Police say it started at Paul Davis Restoration sometime over the weekend as windows in the back of the building were busted out with rocks, along with a racial slur being written on an outside wall.
Days later, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, as well as the downtown venue The Landing, reported windows had been broken at their buildings.
"It looks like they were more into breaking stuff, and just causing problems, than actually burglarizing," said Hodgenville Chief of Police James Richardson.
Hodgenville Police posted on its Facebook page that officers were looking for anyone involved. The post mentioned a skateboard that had been found at one of the scenes.
"If you are missing a skateboard, or know someone that is, we would like to speak to you," the post reads.
Richardson says he believes the skateboard is connected to the culprit.
"If it's a kid he's going to make somebody else mad, he's going to hurt somebody's feelings, he's going to break up with a girl, his parents are going to see it," he said. "Somebody will talk to us."
If you have any information, call the Hodgenville Police Department.
