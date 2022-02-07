LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World is set to feature a new lights show this summer.
According to a news release, the amusement park in Santa Claus, Indiana, will use 300 LED-lit drones for nightly shows called "Holidays in the Sky." The 15-minute shows will go from June 18 to July 31, celebrating Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween and the Fourth of July.
There will be fireworks after the drone show.
"This is a custom show you won't be able to find anything like this in the world," Lauren Crosby, owner and Director of Entertainment & Special Events, said in a news release. "Holidays in the Sky is going to be a huge hit with families, and we can't wait for the spectacle to start."
The park is also planning to add new entertainment like stunt dog shows, magicians, jugglers, ventriloquists and more, according to a news release.
Holiday World reopens to the general public May 14, followed by Splashin' Safari May 19.
