LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Trifesta, three music festivals held on consecutive weekends in September at the Kentucky Exposition Center, has been canceled due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Friday, festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents said canceling Hometown Rising, Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life feels like a "repetitive bad dream."
"We are truly heartbroken it has come to this," the news release says. "We want to thank you for your patience, support and loyalty. We hope you are staying safe as well as physically and mentally well. We are blessed to have such an amazing Festival Family, and together, as a community, we will get through this."
Below is the full statement:
In our heart of hearts, we hoped and prayed that COVID-19 would not prevent us from having the 2020 Louisville Trifesta. In what feels like a repetitive bad dream, we now have to announce that Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond festivals, held at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY, are being cancelled for 2020. We are working really hard to bring as much of our 2020 lineups back to 2021.
Even though the festivals are not until September, the advanced planning realities of producing three back-to-back-to-back events have necessitated that a decision be made sooner than later. Our decision also conforms with the advice of health officials.
As with our other cancelled events, we will be offering full refunds to our fans. All purchasers (including transfers from Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Epicenter) will be notified of their options and procedures via email next week.
"Danny Wimmer Presents is a tremendous partner for our city, helping to elevate our local music, arts and Bourbonism scene," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in the news release. "Trifesta, three back-to-back weekend concerts — Hometown Rising, Bourbon & Beyond, and Louder than Life — has been a major economic driver for our city, attracting world-class talent and visitors from across the globe. We know cancelling these events was an incredibly difficult decision. We thank Danny and his team for their commitment to our city and for prioritizing health and safety. We look forward to joining together for an even bigger Trifesta in the future."
Hometown Rising would have kicked off the Trifesta on Sept. 12, one week after the rescheduled running of the 146th Kentucky Derby.
