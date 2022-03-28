LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentucky will host an all-female veteran honor flight this summer.
Roughly 135 veterans will take part in the all-female "Operation HERoes Honor Flight." Like other honor flights, the women will spend the day in Washington D.C. visiting various memorials.
At the Vietnam memorial, they will take part in a wreath laying ceremony to remember the 265,000 women who volunteered to serve there.
Organizers say for women during the Vietnam era and earlier, their service and sacrifices weren't always deemed equivalent to their male counterparts.
"I think it's been said many times before, you know, they wore dog tags too, just the same as the men did, and so to be able to honor their service, and their fight for that recognition, is exciting," said Flight Director Ashley Bruggeman.
Bruggeman says any female veteran wanting to apply would technically be on the standby list, but she says the manifest is fluid and they'd like to see more women sign up.
"We are definitely seeking female veterans, definitely from that Vietnam era and older," said Bruggeman. "They are given preference on the manifest and so we would be happy to receive those applications this week if we can and, you know, get them on the flight."
Veterans can apply for Operation HERoes by clicking here.
People wanting to support the flight can participate in a mail call, in which the veterans on the flight are given cards, letters, and children's drawings from people thanking them for their service. Instructions on submitting mail can be found by clicking here.
The flight will take place June 11. The public can attend their welcome home ceremony at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington that day at 7:30 p.m.
