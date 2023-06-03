LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horse racing fans around Louisville are changing their habits after Churchill Downs opted to move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park.
The move comes after a string of 12 horse deaths in 30 days at the historic racetrack in Louisville.
Paul Granick, a horse racing fan, didn't shy away from taking in the sites at Churchill Downs.
"This is like my home away from home," Granick said. "It's the quality of racing and that's what they have always had in Kentucky and Churchill Downs."
But for the first time in Churchill Downs history, the familiar sounds of spectators cheering and workers on the grounds will take a pause.
"It makes me sick to my stomach," said Tom Glover, a horse racing fan. "They are going to lose money, people working are going to lose money but in terms of the horses, it's the right decision they have to find out what is happening."
After the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) convened an "emergency summit" earlier this week with state and track veterinarians, HISA said Thursday it found "no obvious or specific pattern" with the deaths. But Churchill Downs officials said Friday it "elected to relocate the meet in order to conduct a top-to-bottom review of all safety and surface protocols and integrity measures in collaboration and consultation with nationwide experts."
"Honestly we were shocked they were still doing racing today giving the fact that so many horses had died," said Nick Garney.
On Friday, Churchill Downs said it will move the remainder of its spring meet to Ellis Park in Henderson, Kentucky. Racing will continue their until July 3.
"I really think it will probably be good for the community and good for Churchill to kind of step back, reevaluate and come back stronger next year," said Heidi Mack.
The spring meet at Churchill Downs will end after the final race Sunday, June 4, and begin at Ellis Park on Saturday, June 10. Churchill Downs Inc. purchased Ellis Park in September 2022 for $79 million in cash.
