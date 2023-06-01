LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An "emergency summit" called by the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority has concluded by finding "no obvious or specific pattern" for the 12 horse fatalities in a month at Churchill Downs, while imposing several additional layers of review for entries and handling breakdowns.
In a first-of-its-kind meeting called by the fledgling national authority to examine information surrounding the spate of horse fatalities at the nation's most visible track, HISA combined its own veterinarians with those from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Churchill Downs to review the fatalities and to examine the track's policies.
HISA also commissioned an independent study of the Churchill Downs racetrack itself. Dennis Moore, a longtime track superintendent from California, began that review on Wednesday and it is ongoing.
As for the summit, no common thread could be found among the fatalities, but HISA did announce several safety recommendations, which came on the heels of Churchill Downs announcing several changes aimed at weeding out unsound entries earlier in the day.
"HISA welcomes Churchill Downs' efforts announced earlier today to minimize the risk of equine fatalities," a statement from the organization read.
HISA added the following protections, after what it termed a "robust discussion of three different points of intervention . . . injury management, preventing at-risk horses from racing via veterinary scrutiny and preventing at-risk horses from entering."
Toward those ends, HISA instituted the following actions:
- POST-ENTRY SCREENING: HISA's Director of Equine Safety will conduct an additional layer of screening after entries are taken to identify horses that may be at increased risk for injury. The review will include past performances, layoffs of more than 60 days without a timed work or race, medical history from the past 30 days, previous injury, injections, previous surgeries or other factors.
- INVESTIGATING FATALITIES: HISA will collect blood and hair samples from all horses who die at the track, and will use the data to track relevant statistics and trends.
- SPECIALIST: HISA has appointed an equine forensics specialist, Dr. Alina Vale, to conduct an additional review of all necropsies of deceased horses from Churchill once they have been completed.
"HISA continues to urgently seek additional answers to more clearly identify the causes of these recent fatalities as well as tangible interventions to prevent them in the future," the statement read. "All options remains on the table, and HISA will continue to vigorously monitor events at Churchill Downs moving forward."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.