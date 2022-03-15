LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people attended a hospitality career fair Tuesday at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Louisville tourism is rebounding after the COVID-19 pandemic ruptured local hospitality industry. Prior to the pandemic, tourism was the third-largest industry in Louisville.
In 2019, around 19 million people visited the area, generating an estimated economic impact of $3.4 billion.
Job-seekers were able to talk one-on-one with potential bosses about hospitality careers.
"This is no accident that this is timed six weeks prior to Derby," said Doug Bennett, executive vice president of Louisville Tourism. "We'll onboard some of these employees at these hotels, and they'll be ready to deliver great service come Derby Day."
