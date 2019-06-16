LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people have been hospitalized following a Sunday morning house fire in Floyd County, Indiana.
The Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District said the fire happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Andrea Drive in Floyd County.
The victims were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation, according to Sgt. Ryan Houchen of the Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District.
