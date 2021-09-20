LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A military veteran in Louisville has a new place to call home.
Local leaders, businesses and local nonprofits renovated the fourth home as part of Operation Victory. The program started in 2017 as a way to reduce veteran homelessness. It was formed by the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council as a partnership with Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs, the Housing Partnership, Inc., Metro United Way and Habitat for Humanity.
Volunteers help to flip abandoned home before the donation.
"This man has served us unconditionally," Metro Council member Donna Purvis (D-District 5) said. "Now, we must return the favor by serving and making sure that he enjoys the amenities in life that he has helped make secure for us. So it makes me proud that you will be living in District 5, and I just want to say welcome to the neighborhood."
The veteran asked for his identity and the location of the home to remain anonymous during Monday's dedication.
Operation Victory plans to rehab a home every year for a homeless veteran.
To access an application for a veteran, click here.
