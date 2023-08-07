LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- E. Javier Loya, a minority owner of the NFL's Houston Texans, is facing a rape charge and four sexual abuse charges stemming from parties he held at his home in Louisville in May 2022.
Loya, who has been a part-owner of the Texans since they joined the league as an expansion franchise in 2002, posted $50,000 bond May 16 of this year and has a pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 22 in Jefferson Circuit Court.
Court documents say Loya held two parties for male friends in his Louisville home in May 2022. At both, he hired female models from a local agency, who have accused him of sexual abuse. On May 15 of last year, according to prosecutors, Loya hosted a poker party at his Louisville home and hired several women from a local modeling agency to work the party.
One of the woman claims he touched her and spoke to her in a sexual manner, grabbing her butt and breasts without her consent, according to court records.
On May 16, 2022, Loya held another party and again hired female models from the same agency, prosecutors allege. At that party, multiple woman claim Loya touched them, kissed them and pulled their hair, among other allegations. One alleged victim said Loya reached his hand inside her underwear and penetrated her, according to prosecutors.
Loya was also accused of picking up another woman, throwing her over his shoulders and placing his hands in her underwear.
Along with a charge of first-degree rape, he is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
The story was first reported by Pro Football Talk. The Texans issued a statement to that publication, saying, "We are aware of the serious charges filed in the Commonwealth of Kentucky against Javier Loya, one of our outside limited partners. We have agreed with Mr. Loya that while these charges are pending, he will remove himself entirely from any team or league activities."
The NFL, in a statement, noted the action taken by the Texans and added that Loya is no longer on any NFL committees.
Scott C. Cox, a local attorney for Loya, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Andrew Sarne, another of Loya's attorney, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle, that Loya has voluntarily taken and "100% passed a polygraph test that confirms his innocence and looks forward to being vindicated in court."
Loya, a Houston businessman who is the co-founder of OTC Global Holdings, an independent commodity broker, graduated from Columbia University in 1991, where he also played football. He became the NFL's first Hispanic owner when he purchased a minority stake in the Texans.
In 2015, during a lawsuit against another company he founded, he was accused of being a high-stakes gambler. The NFL subsequently investigated Loya's activities, and his ownership stake in the Texas was allowed to continue.
Loya pleaded not guilty and been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.
