LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downtown Louisville businesses have struggled throughout the past two years as the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed sales, but there was a welcomed crowd Friday night.
After Thursday's winter storm shut down businesses, country rock fans filled the KFC Yum! Center as singer Eric Church performed at the arena.
Two concert attendees from Seymour, Indiana, who haven't been to Louisville since the pandemic started, were ready to return to the city south of their home.
"I think things are getting back," Adrienne Able said. "I think this is a good sign. Everybody's getting back together and having a good time and we're ready for this."
Restaurants forced to close on Thursday because of inclement winter weather were slammed with customers on Friday.
"You go from shutting down a lot of these restaurants yesterday, to not sure if we're going to be open today, or even most of the day," Justin Vensel, Doc Crow's Director of Operations, said. "But you have this concert going, people traveling around town, you got to be here for them, right."
