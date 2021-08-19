LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Louisville to Haiti, help is on the way.
Three Louisville humanitarian organizations are working with UPS to send supplies and safe water to Haiti.
The country was hit by a powerful 7.2 earthquake then a tropical storm that killed and injured thousands.
SOS is providing more than $60,000 of medical supplies donated by local hospitals. Love Hungry is sending thousands of meals. And Water Step is giving safe water equipment with hopes of giving clean water to more than 200,000 people per day, thanks to donations by the Kentucky Colonels and Louisville Water.
"The three of us have a history of working together. We respect each other and we know how to bring it all together," SOS President and CEO Denise Sears said. "And when you can bring medical, food and water, how much more powerful is that compared to all of us working separately."
UPS will drive a truck of supplies to Orlando, then they'll be flown to Haiti.
This is the third time these organizations have come together to respond to a disaster.
