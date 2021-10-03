LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the eighth year in a row, Jim Mofhitz set up shop for the St. James Court Art Show.
Grinning from ear to ear, Mofhitz quietly sits in the back of his tent, as people browse his handmade clocks.
"People are just really amused by them and have a lot of fun laughing," said Mofhitz. "A lot of times I'll have a full booth of people just laughing and enjoying the clocks, which is good for me because I enjoy people and I enjoy entertaining."
Mofhitz named his business, Humorous Clocks.
The clocks each have a different message and aren't used simply for measuring the passing of time in seconds.
"To be unique I wanted something different so I started creating my own clock faces and with my personality I developed Humorous Clocks," said Mofhitz.
With over 400 clock faces, there seems to be a clock for just about everyone and every situation.
"The mechanics clock says your car will be ready at 5; there's no 5 on the clock. Anesthesiologist, the numbers fade out and fade back in. That's a lot of fun," explained Mofhitz. "Optometrist, the numbers get smaller. It says, 'Cover one eye will reading this clock.'"
Mofhitz says one of his most popular sellers is 'Time with Grandma and Grandpa.' Instead of numbers on the clock, time is measured in 'love,' 'walks,' and 'kisses.'
Another good seller for the business is the 'No wine before it's time' clock, where each hour says, 'It's time.'
If someone has an occupation or situation that Mofhitz hasn't designed a clock for, he says he's always happy to go back to the drawing board to create one.
"I had a lady for several years come to me, her husband was a chemist, and said 'What do you have for a chemist?' The periodic table isn't really interesting, I didn't want to do that because I'd seen that before. So, for two years I worked on it," said Mofhitz. "Finally I came up with one. All the numbers are blown up to the top and it says, 'Not quite the reaction we were hoping for.'"
Making people laugh hasn't always been the way Mofhitz has paid the bills. For years, he was an accountant.
"Sitting behind a desk, managing people, looking at figures all day and I said, 'There's gotta be a better life,'" said Mofhitz.
He has been making clocks since 1981 and travels the country selling his creations. It takes him about 2 hours per clock and he says he has an entire workshop set up just for making clocks.
Mofhitz says he always enjoys stopping at the St. James Court Art Show each year.
"The reason I enjoy coming back is you can always count on a large crowd and an enthusiastic crowd. People appreciate the art," said Mofhitz.
Mofhitz says he brings most of his clocks to art shows, but some are only available on the Humorous Clocks website.
He is one of over 600 artists who participated in the 65th Annual St. James Court Art Show in Old Louisville.
