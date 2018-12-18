CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Family, friends and fellow officers are saying goodbye to a Charlestown Police sergeant who who died in the line of duty.
Hundreds of people paid their respects to Sergeant Benton Bertram at a funeral held in Charlestown High School's gym. The 33-year-old was a graduate of the school who stayed in his hometown as a Charlestown Police officer for nine years.
Bertram worked as a K-9 officer, so part of the ceremony on Tuesday included his K-9 partner, along with more than a dozen other K-9 officers.
As the ceremony ends, there will be a 21-gun salute in front of the school along with a playing of taps and Bertram's final radio call.
Lines of officers from police agencies around southern Indiana and the region attended the viewing and funeral. A long procession will escort Sgt. Bertram to Grayson Funeral Home.
Bertram died in a crash last Wednesday while he was chasing a car theft suspect.
Benjamin Eads is facing four charges related to the crash. He pleaded not guilty Monday afternoon and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
