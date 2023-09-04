LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a crowded morning in downtown Louisville for the mayor's Hike Bike & Paddle.
"Just staying healthy and being intentional about health and fitness and just coming to mix and mingle with my community," Jeanoique Mitchell said. "I live in this area so it's a great event to come out walk around with friends and go get brunch afterwards."
Hikers took a four mile walk near the Ohio River and over the Big Four Bridge.
Others opted to spend the day on the water, kayaking or paddling through the locks to the Shawnee Park Boat Ramp.
Several of the bikers got to cool off thanks to a hose off from the fire department.
That was after a 12-mile bike ride around downtown through Shawnee Park and back.
"Just fun, free T-shirt, all the public's here, little kids riding, older people riding it's just a fun group of people," Valerie and Mark Hyers said.
Hike Bike and Paddle also hosted workout classes throughout the morning. The event happens every year on Memorial Day and Labor Day.
