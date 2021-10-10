LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Delays have caused customers of Southwest airlines to be stranded at airports.
Saturday, the company released a statement on Twitter saying that "ATC issues and disruptive weather" are behind the cancelations.
ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o1scQJ5lLb— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021
Some travelers were stranded in Chicago, waiting for flights into Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. One of them told WDRB the airline added a flight Sunday morning.
Another man said he drove to Chicago from Louisville Saturday night to pick up family members. They said they boarded the plane before being told they had to get off.
In Louisville, there has been one delayed flight for Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for the Louisville airport tells WDRB News the airport is unable to say why the cancellations happened as Airport Authority is not directly involved with flight delays or cancellations. The spokesperson says those decisions lie solely with the airlines.
