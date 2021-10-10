FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo workers walk near a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane parked at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Southwest Airlines said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, that it has taken the grounded Boeing 737 Max out of its schedule until early June and is dropping more than 8% of its planned flights as a result. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)