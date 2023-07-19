Sherman Minton Bridge 5/22/23

The Sherman Minton Bridge looking towards New Albany, Indiana, on Monday, May 22, 2023. (WDRB photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Interstate 64 West lane on the top deck of the Sherman Minton bridge is closed "until further notice" for immediate repairs.

Officials with the Sherman Minton Renewal Project said in a news release Wednesday evening that "during demolition activities, a component of the bridge deck on the Indiana Approach Bridge was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can be permitted to cross the top deck."

The closure will stay in place until the repairs are completed.

There will also be no access from I-64 West to the New Albany exit during the closure.

Officials are urging drivers to find alternate routs where possible and to expect delays.

The ongoing construction work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.

As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here

For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.

