LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Friday, drivers crossing the Sherman Minton Bridge will notice a big change.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge reopened to traffic after being closed for several days, but drivers will need to pay close attention to which lane they're in on the interstate approaching the bridge.
The changes start in Louisville. The left lane will take drivers across the bridge via the bottom deck, but drivers won't be able to use the exit into downtown New Albany.
The right lane takes drivers across the top deck of the bridge, which is where you can use the New Albany exit.
The center lane takes drivers to Interstate 264.
The changes come just days before another directional closure on the bridge. The westbound lanes are set to close again on Tuesday, May 30, at 8 p.m. and won't reopen until 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
A detour will take drivers to Interstate 65 to Interstate 265.
During the westbound closures, the I-264 ramp to I-64 West will also be closed.
The new traffic shift comes as crews enter the third phase of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the upcoming closures, click here.
As for a timeline for the completion of the project, leaders said most major work is expected to be completed by early next year, barring any delays. To look at the estimated construction timeline, click here.
For more information about the project and to sign up for updates, click here.
Related Stories:
- Directional closure planned for Sherman Minton Bridge this weekend as project enters 3rd phase
- Sherman Minton Bridge plan details construction phases, lane closures
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.