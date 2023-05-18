LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge will close several times over the next few weeks so crews can transition into the third phase of the bridge renewal project.
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 crossing the bridge are set to close Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. and won't reopen until 5 a.m. Monday, May 22.
Eastbound I-64 will be closed 10 p.m. 5/19 until 5 a.m. 5/22.During the eastbound I-64 closure, the I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from New Albany will be closed.Alternate route and additional closures: https://t.co/KO5rL0JCeg@KYTCDistrict5 | @INDOTSoutheast pic.twitter.com/UAjJvp1wC1— Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) May 15, 2023
The I-64 entrance ramp ramp from New Albany onto the bridge will also be closed. A detour will take drivers to Interstate 265 and Interstate 65.
The westbound lanes will remain open this weekend, but will close for three days starting around 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, through 5 a.m. on Friday, May 26.
After reopening for a few days, the westbound lanes will close again for six days, from about 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, through 8 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
During the westbound closures, the Interstate 264 ramp to I-64 west will also be closed.
Project officials said the closures are "weather permitting."
The second phase of the renewal project started in December last year.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the now 60-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
