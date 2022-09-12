LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 will close for 10 days, starting Friday, between the Watterson Expressway and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
The interstate will be closed as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, according to a news release.
The closure begins at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and will last until 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.
KYTC officials said the 10-day closure "will allow contractors to complete more extensive repairs to the base of the southbound lanes between I-264 and I-265."
KYTC advises drivers who usually take I-71 south and I-265 south to detour by taking I-265 south to Interstate 64 west, to I-264 east, to I-71 south.
Drivers on I-265 north can detour to U.S. 42, and then get on the Watterson Expressway to I-71 south.
The northbound lanes will be open during the southbound closure. The entire project its scheduled to be complete by this fall.
