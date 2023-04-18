LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Booneville, Kentucky won $3 million, after buying a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket.
The man, who wished to stay anonymous, stopped at the Booneville Foodmart to get his daily Pick 3 tickets and decided to get a $30 Mega Multiplier, as well.
"I don't normally buy $30 tickets, but something told me to buy that ticket," the man said.
Booneville is about 80 miles southeast of Lexington.
The man said he was in shock, after he realized how much money he had won.
"I saw the little zero and thought, 'well that’s kind of odd.' Then I saw another little one and another little one and figured it's at least $1,000, and then I scratched the rest and saw that $3,000,000," he said.
The man called his son in tears, and met up with his son and downloaded the Kentucky Lottery app to make sure the ticket was really a winner.
"When I saw that ($3,000,000), I was freaking out. It didn’t really sink in until the lady (at Kentucky Lottery headquarters) scanned it,” the man said.
He chose the lump sum option, and after taxes will receive $1,630,915. He said he wants to pay off his home and save for retirement.
The Booneville Foodmart where the ticket was sold will receive $22,810 for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.