LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is rolling through Louisville.
According to the driver, "Lunchmeat Luke," the trip is part of a "coast to coast wienie roast." Luke and fellow "Hotdogger," "Alexandog," are giving people a chance to take a look inside the iconic Wienermobile, get a photo and receive a wiener whistle.
The crew will be at the Kroger at 5929 Timber Ridge Drive in Prospect from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Wienermobile will be at the KFC Yum! Center from -6 p.m. as part of the Louisville Ultimate Basketball experience.
