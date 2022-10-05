LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000.

The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s.

The first floor has a living room, dining room, family room and two bedrooms.

The second floor has a sitting room, two bedrooms, a large bath and two walk-in closets.

The list price is $44,900.

The home is an Indiana Landmark, and the buyer needs to follow preservation and restoration guidelines.

