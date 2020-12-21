LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several fire departments came together Wednesday night to spread holiday cheer while honoring a fallen firefighter.
The Bullitt County area fire departments decked their firetrucks out with Christmas lights and music.
They all gathered at the Zoneton Fire Station to honor the late chief Rob Orkies, who died earlier this month after battling cancer and COVID-19.
The Santa Fire Truck Project was Orkies' pride and joy for more than 20 years.
"2020 has brought us many different things and its taken a lot of things away from us, especially family and friends," Sgt. Chris Allen, with the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department, said. "And this right here, we've all done this every year and this right here just shows us we're a tight bond and makes everybody feel good to see us still doing this."
