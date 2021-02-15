LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Snow began falling steadily overnight in Kentuckiana, prompting numerous schools and businesses to close.

The snow is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening, with significant accumulations expected. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of our area until 1 PM Tuesday as rounds of snow move through. 

Driving conditions in Kentucky and southern Indiana are hazardous, and are expected to continue deteriorating before the Monday evening commute, when driving will become much more dangerous. Heavier snow will be falling, creating low visibility and very slick road conditions.

The fresh, heavy snow will impact the Tuesday morning commute as well. Through the day on Tuesday, road crews should have a good opportunity to get roads more clear. Temperatures will drop into the single digits by Wednesday morning, making salt less effective, so any water or snow still left on the road overnight could re-freeze again Wednesday morning. 

Louisville Metro Government officials say approximately 3,000 tons of salt were used during last week’s snow event, and another 35,000 tons are in storage ready for use.

As the snowfall continues Monday afternoon and evening, power outages are possible due to snow and previous ice accumulations on trees and power lines. Very cold temperatures are expected next week. 

City and state officials on both sides of the river have urged residents to remain home during the winter storm, and to travel only when absolutely necessary.  

