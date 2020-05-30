LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people protesting against police brutality spread throughout downtown Louisville on Friday night and into Saturday morning, some leaving destruction behind.

The protests began peacefully around 5 p.m. Friday when nonviolent demonstrations, many of whom had marched from NuLu, gathered at Metro Hall and the Hall of Justice at Sixth and Jefferson streets, the site of Thursday's demonstration, to honor Breonna Taylor, an emergency room tech and former EMT who was shot to death by LMPD officers on March 13. 

IMAGES | The morning after: Damage from protests in downtown Louisville

A daytime look at the overnight damage from protests that broke out across Louisville Friday night into early Saturday morning. WARNING: Some of these images contain graphic profanity. Viewer discretion is advised. 

