IMAGES | The morning after: Damage from protests in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people protesting against police brutality spread throughout downtown Louisville on Friday night and into Saturday morning, some leaving destruction behind.
The protests began peacefully around 5 p.m. Friday when nonviolent demonstrations, many of whom had marched from NuLu, gathered at Metro Hall and the Hall of Justice at Sixth and Jefferson streets, the site of Thursday's demonstration, to honor Breonna Taylor, an emergency room tech and former EMT who was shot to death by LMPD officers on March 13.