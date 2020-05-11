The control room where production operates all the elements of a newscast usually has seven people. During the pandemic, just three people are there including the director, producer and technical director.
Stephanie Lake is working remotely from home and using video conferencing to talk to coworkers. Her daughter is e-learning in the background. She called this the "longest take your daughter to work day" ever.
WDRB's Lawrence Smith conducts an interview using a boom mic on a long stick to help ensure social distancing during the pandemic.
WDRB's Darby Beane set up a microphone on a stand to conduct an interview to help ensure social distancing during the pandemic.
WDRB's Lawrence Smith conducts an interview using video conferencing on a tablet from Studio B.
Signs have been installed on restrooms throughout the building so employees know is it is already occupied.
An edit station is set up in Studio B for reporters being kept out of the main building.
Equipment and cleaning supplies are ready for the "outside" crews using Studio B as a base during the pandemic.
Cleaning crews use a special spray to disinfect the WDRB building every weekend.
Photojournalist Doug Smith and reporter Lawrence Smith are wearing masks in the field to protect themselves and others.
WDRB reporter Lexie Ratterman files her story on a laptop outside Studio B from the station parking lot.
WDRB's Lawrence Smith conducts an interview using a mic on a stand to help ensure social distancing during the pandemic.
Separate work stations are set up in Studio B for reporters and photojournalists that need a place to write and edit stories.
Business reporter Chris Otts is using his laundry room to record his weekly podcast, Uncovered."
Commercial production is also modifying it's practices by using boom mics on long sticks to record sound instead of placing a small mic on someone's shirt.
WDRB's Jaime Pool is in a room by herself to watch over commercial logs.
Human Resources director Joanna Spencer is working from her kitchen table with her two young children and the family dog competing for her attention.
Laura Bottorff from Creative Services is working remotely from home and stays on the job while taking care of her family.
Everyone in the building is wearing masks including Lynette Defevers.
Photojournalist Frank Stamper records interviews by using mic stands to ensure social distancing.
Tripods and mic stands help our photojournalists record sound and video off of a smartphone positioned on a hydrant outside the newsroom.
WDRB's Darby Beane sat outside Studio B in the parking lot to file her story on a laptop.
WDRB's Lawrence Smith interviews a Norton Healthcare doctor outside a triage tent set up for COVID-19 patients.
Equipment and disinfecting supplies are available to outside crews in Studio B.
Work and edit stations are set up in Studio B for outside crews.
A makeshift recording booth is set up for outside crews, so a sign reminds them to be aware of noise levels.
WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey and Scott Reynolds both wear masks when they are outside the studio.
Engineer Bo Bratcher wears a mask in master control.
Master control's Derek Van Dyke wears a mask as he monitors programming.
A sanitation station is set up outside Studio B for outside crews that use the portable toilets in the parking lot.
Cleaning supplies are left out for everyone to use as needed.
Signs have been installed on all restrooms to indicate if they are occupied.
Plastic sheets block some corridors where employees have been used to using.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like most offices and businesses, WDRB Media is adjusting to a new normal in the wake of the pandemic. Beginning Monday, some employees are being phased back into the building.
Employees at WDRB are required to wear masks when moving through the building, when in public and when others are nearby. You may see some reporters in the field wearing masks on television if they are in a place where masks are needed to protect themselves and others.
On Monday, all of the news producers returned to the building. They are each in charge of putting together newscasts and communicating with our anchors, reporters and photojournalists that contribute stories. For the past two months, many of them have worked from home and communicated through chat rooms, texts and a flurry of phone calls to ensure the news makes it to air.
We are also staggering schedules to make sure there aren't too many employees in the newsroom or in the building at one time. Masks, sanitizers and wipes are being provided to employees. And the station is sanitized each Saturday by a specialized crews that spray work stations and common areas.
Signs have been installed on restrooms to indicate whether they are occupied or vacant. And there are limits to the number of people in shared areas of the station including the break room.
How we present the news has also changed. You'll notice anchors are sitting farther apart. Meteorologists are staying in the studio weather center more. And the people who run our teleprompter are in a quiet part of the studio now instead of the studio control room. At one point, conference rooms were repurposed as directors' stations to reduce the number of people in one room to run newscasts.
