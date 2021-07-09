LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A "multi-sensory digital technology experience" that features the work of Vincent Van Gogh is opening at the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields on July 27.
The museum has transformed its entire fourth floor with "nearly 30,000 square feet of immersive digital art," according to a news release. The 360-degree experience also includes a choreographed soundtrack, a special fragrance and "uniquely curated food and drink."
The exhibit features van Gogh's famous works including "The Starry Night" and "Sunflowers."
"This new groundbreaking cultural offering is a significant milestone for the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields and for Indianapolis as a whole," said Jonathan Berger, Deputy Director of Marketing and External Affairs.
Tickets for THE LUME exhibit cost $25 for adults, $17 for those ages 6-17 and is free for those ages five and under.
The museum plans to rotate exhibits inside THE LUME annually, but the digital galleries will be permanent. The Van Gogh exhibit runs through May 2022.
