LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore is touting the city's growth and development in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.
"So much last year was out of our control, but we excelled at everything that was within our control," Moore said. "And in the early days of 2021, I'm pleased to report the state of our city is standing strong. We are prepared. And we are confident."
Moore gave his annual State of the City address to the Rotary Club on Tuesday. For the first time, because of the pandemic, the address was given virtually.
Moore said the pandemic didn't slow construction or the opening of new businesses. The city broke ground on several new projects, including a McDonalds at the city's Gateway at 10th and Spring streets that is set to open soon, Moore said.
Moore also highlighted several key projects completed over the past year, including the Jeffersonville's first movie theatre in more than 20 years — the Xscape Theater — a Hilton Garden Inn, a Fairfield Inn, a new Planet Fitness, as well as several new restaurants and parks.
He added that the Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning Department saw an 8% increase in new development in the city amid the pandemic.
"If there's something we learned from the months of the pandemic it's that small businesses are the backbone of our community," Moore said. "Supporting our existing businesses is always a priority, but it's even more important in these difficult and challenging times."
The mayor announced several "long overdue" infrastructure upgrades, including the enhancement of Charlestown Pike and a new sewer project. A grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation will also allow the city to repair, reconstruct and widen Utica-Sellersburg Road.
Moore also had some harsh words for Greater Clark County Schools for closing more buildings.
"It breaks my heart that — despite all of our best efforts to be a good partner — the school board recently decided not only to eliminate certified enrichment programs like art, music and gym in some schools, but they also elected to close two more Jeffersonville schools altogether," Moore said.
The school district recently voted to approve a budget-reduction plan that would close Bridgepoint Elementary School after the 2020-21 school year. About 200 students would move to the newly opened Franklin Square Elementary in downtown Jeffersonville and about 110 students to Riverside Elementary. Staff would be proportionately moved to both schools based on staffing formulas.
The plan, which takes effect July 1 and passed on a 6-1 vote, is expected to save GCCS at least $5.5 million in an attempt to curb deficit spending in the district. It would also close Corden Porter School, moving programming to Jeffersonville High School.
"I cannot tell you how disheartening it is to see four of our city's schools closed in less than two years while other communities in the school district weren't asked to sacrifice on the same scale, especially at a time when Jeffersonville is experiencing record growth, both in residents and in industry," Moore said.
The plan's passage also brought new calls for the city to secede from GCCS. In recent years, the district closed Jeffersonville's Maple and Spring Hill Elementary Schools, moving students to Bridgepoint and Franklin Square.
Related Stories:
- Movement sprouts for Jeffersonville to leave GCCS after latest round of budget cuts
- Bridgepoint Elementary will close after GCCS board approves budget cuts Tuesday
- GCCS proposes closing 2 schools, cutting jobs to save $6 million
- GCCS hopes to tame deficit spending with budget cuts, superintendent says
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.