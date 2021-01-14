LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoping to reverse years of “deficit spending” at Greater Clark County Schools, Superintendent Mark Laughner and other administrators presented their plan Thursday to cut millions from the district’s expenses.
If approved by the board Jan. 26, the district expects to save at least $5.5 million and potentially more than $6 million by closing Bridgepoint Elementary, transitioning Corden Porter programming to other schools, removing certification requirements for teaching related arts classes, outsourcing janitorial and maintenance work, and more cost-saving measures starting July 1.
The proposal intends to put GCCS on better financial footing. The district ended 2019 with balances of $108,000 in its education fund, $94,000 in its operations fund and $2.4 million in its “rainy day” fund, and GCCS has spent more than it collected in tax revenue since 2015, when the district’s spending deficit hit $4.8 million, Laughner told the board.
The district’s most recent spending deficit was $389,000, he said.
“We’re not where we need to be,” Laughner said. “We have some work to do.”
Shuttering Bridgeport Elementary is among the district’s largest expected cost savings at $800,000. The proposal calls for moving about 200 students to the newly opened Franklin Square Elementary and about 110 students to Riverside Elementary, with staff proportionately moved to both elementary schools based on the district’s current staffing formulas.
“Bridgepoint Elementary is one of the oldest buildings, and it is in the most need of the most expensive costs and repairs,” said Karen Wesely, director of elementary education.
If the district’s budget plan is approved, GCCS will retain all affected Bridgepoint Elementary staff and find them other jobs through attrition, she said, noting that average class sizes will remain 26 students for every teacher.
“No one is losing their jobs,” Wesely said. “They will be placed in an open position when the dust settles.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore voiced his opposition to the district’s cost-cutting plan, urging residents to contact school board members “and ask them to oppose closing Bridgepoint and to avoid drastic cuts to curriculum.”
“While this is a decision made entirely by the school board and not the City of Jeffersonville, I firmly oppose the closure of any school in our city,” Moore said in a statement. “Schools such as Bridgepoint do more than just educate our kids. They're a place for neighbors to connect. They serve as a catalyst for community pride.
“It was just a year ago in my State of City speech, when I called upon businesses and community leaders to step up, and find ways to help our local students succeed. Now, the very people who are entrusted with educating our kids, are talking about taking away art, music, gym and other enrichment opportunities.”
But Laughner and other GCCS administrators said the district’s related arts programming would not change if certification requirements are eliminated, noting that Indiana merely recommends teaching certifications in enrichment classes.
That’s another element of the district’s proposed spending plan, which is expected to yield at least $630,000 in savings.
“We’re not cutting related arts,” he said. “We’re going to keep related arts. Every school will have art, P.E., music, technology and all of those things.”
Laughner also defended his decision to put the 54-year-old Bridgepoint Elementary on the chopping block, noting that Franklin Square and Riverside are far newer.
“We see it as a great opportunity to get the same great education that Greater Clark provides in a newer building,” he said.
Outsourcing custodial and maintenance work will affect 93 workers, though administrators say they hope the winning bidder will hire current employees to cover GCCS buildings.
That move, if approved, is expected to save GCCS at least $800,000.
Other elementary of the district’s budget plan include transitioning Corden Porter programming to Jeffersonville High, River Valley Middle and Parkview Middle to save $500,000 per year and cutting unfilled paraeducator jobs and potentially moving some to part-time for $300,000 in savings, among other items.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.