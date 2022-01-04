LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's General Assembly started its new session Tuesday with Senate and House legislators preparing for the work ahead.
The Senate was only in session for about five minutes, most of which was spent reading in bills. House members allowed time for minority leader Rep. Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) to lay out Democrats' legislative priorities.
"For hardworking Hoosiers, the burdens of health care, student loan debt and child care are harming the lives of many residents and holding our state back," GiaQuinta said.
Beyond tackling costs in those areas, priorities for the minority caucus include addressing climate change, underlying causes of crime such as mental health and investing in public education.
GiaQuinta argued a lack of investment in addressing these areas is causing the state to lose skilled workers.
"We're losing our talented workforce and dearest neighbors to states that can provide better places to work, live and play," he said. "The members of this body have a clear choice to make: We can spend the next few months discussing divisive social issues and caving to the fringes of the political spectrum or we can work together to find solutions to the very real issues that Hoosiers are facing every single day."
Majority Floor Leader Rep. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) got a chance to address GiaQuinta's comments, said Republicans have a different view of Indiana's current state.
"Those people are not leaving Indian. They're coming to Indiana," Lehman said. "But to your point, I think we need to make every opportunity for them and I think a lot of that, from an economic standpoint, is the fact that we're the envy of our neighbors when it comes to wealth. And it's time to turn some of that wealth back over to the people of Indiana."
He believes common ground can be found in working to lower health care costs, but he said he believes issues constituents feel strongly about need to be addressed.
Some House Republican-backed bills include measures that would limit workplace COVID-19 vaccine requirements (House Bill 1001) and would also allow parents of public school students to opt out of mask requirements (House Bill 1040).
"I've seen a lot of our constituents who've become very impassioned on issues. ... And I tell people the one unique thing about this body is all 100 of us represent different faiths, different people, different fringes," Lehman said. "So I think some of these social issues are very important to some of our communities, and I think we're listening to our constituents. I do look forward to the issues where we can work together, and we will reach across the aisle."
A desire to work together is a sentiment GiaQuinta expressed as well.
"Indiana House Democrats earnestly look forward to working together and finding pragmatic solutions to Indiana's most pressing challenges."
The House will meet back in session Thursday.
The Senate will also be back in session Thursday. Though Senate members did not express their legislative priorities Tuesday, the Indiana Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) did send out a statement. It said, in part:
"This session, my caucus will continue to demand justice, equality and progress to improve the lives of every Hoosier citizen," Sen. Taylor said. "We will be advocating for common-sense policies that respond directly to concerns we’ve heard from Hoosiers statewide. While the Republican party fights over government-mandated censorship of colleges and universities, and inserting politics into classrooms, we will be focused on real efforts to improve the quality of life for all Hoosiers."
