LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday outlined his priorities for the state's 2022 legislative session, which starts Tuesday.
"Our priorities in our agenda is not short," Holcomb said.
The governor's agenda is organized into five pillars. The first being economic development.
"Obviously we're coming off a very strong year in 2021 in our state's economy," he said Monday.
Holcomb is proposing tax incentives to encourage investments around Indiana's manufacturing.
Another way to boost money, he said, is to draw in remote workers.
"If they want to log in anywhere, but they want to live here, we want to make sure we're competing in that field," Holcomb said.
The second pillar combines education and strengthening the workforce. The governor hopes to strengthen pre-K programs, alleviate the teacher shortage and connect unemployed Hoosiers to jobs.
"How we can make sure that people understand, that in the state of Indiana we are paying our way through, responsibly, that we can help you get the skills that you need to get the job that you're actually passionate about," Holcomb said.
The third pillar is in regards to public health, but the majority of the announcement was spent talking about mental illness, not COVID-19.
Holcomb said that's because it's already being addressed.
"We'll continue on a day in, day out basis," he said. "On a weekly basis, deal with COVID as long as it is with us. So that is one thing. I can take a marker and write COVID on the top if you want, but that's another item we're doing on a day in, day out basis."
The fourth pillar addresses the expansion of broadband and cybersecurity.
"And now with students e-learning and workers teleworking and healthcare being delivered telehealth, being connected is absolutely critical," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, R-Indiana, said.
Lastly, Holcomb's fifth pillar addresses government services. That includes protections for firefighters and updates to the state's law enforcement agencies, including expanding statewide training to include implicit bias and cultural awareness.
As for other topics for the legislative session, Holcomb said he's holding his tongue, for now.
"I want to read the bills, we're T-minus one day away, the ink isn't even dry on some of these bills and these ideas that have been talked about," he said.
Indiana lawmakers are scheduled for a short session this year, totaling 30 days.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.