NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- As cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate across the country, the need to quickly get vaccines distributed to vulnerable populations is becoming increasingly clear.
Indiana began vaccinating people 80 or older Monday in the hopes of stemming the tide of the ever-increasing amount of deaths due to the coronavirus.
"The stats show that 93% of the deaths are people over 60," said Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County's health officer. "So this is clearly the single at-risk population. We want to go after this population as aggressively and as early as we can."
Harris said Floyd County vaccinated about 100 people Monday, but that will likely increase per day as more vaccine becomes available.
"We're looking for a goal of at least 400 a day," he said. "We have the capability to potentially do more than that."
Nationally, President-elect Joe Biden said last week he will speed up the release of the COVID-19 vaccines. His office said every available dose will be released when he takes office. That's a change from what President Donald Trump's administration is currently doing, holding back vaccines to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second shot three weeks later.
"I think that's a good move. It puts more doses out there," Harris said. "It really comes down to getting a dose in somebody's arm, and anything that can be done to free up the supply chain, we're ready to take advantage of it."
Kentucky still remains in Tier 1A of its distribution plan. Currently, only health care working and those living or working in nursing homes are eligible to receive the vaccine in the commonwealth. It's unclear when the state will open up the ability for more people to get the vaccine.
In Floyd County, the health department has established a drive-thru vaccination site in the parking lot of Indiana University Southeast on Grant Line Road. Only those eligible can sign up for the vaccine, and appointments are required.
