LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last week, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the end of Indiana statewide mask mandate on April 6. He left local decisions about mandates up to county health departments, but Senate Bill 5 would take away that ability.
The bill, authored by Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown), would still allow restrictions at the local level, but they would first need to be approved by a county legislative body.
"If you want to review a health officer and what they're doing, let the board of health do it, not a politician," said Dr. Tom Harris, Floyd County's health officer. "It weakens the safety of health in Indiana."
A spokesperson for Garten said he was unavailable Thursday for an interview.
The measure would also create an appeal mechanism for businesses that may be shut down or restricted for health-related reasons. For instance, a restaurant shut down due to a hepatitis A outbreak could appeal to the local legislative body and remain open until the appeal is heard.
"It even inhibits our ability to respond to simple, temporary like an outbreak at a restaurant," Harris said of the bill.
The bill mirrors similar legislation in other states aimed at curbing COVID-19 restrictions by local health departments.
Holcomb said he hadn't read the bill thoroughly but that it "concerned" him at a Wednesday press conference.
The bill passed a committee Wednesday. It will now be voted on on the House floor.
