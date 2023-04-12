Indiana Democrat Sen. Shelli Yoder speaks before legislators at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on her bill that would allow Medicaid recipients same-day access to long-acting reversible contraceptives, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The bill passed the Senate 49-0. Indiana lawmakers in the 2023 session are eyeing ways to expand contraceptive access to prevent unintended pregnancies after the Republican-led Legislature pushed through an abortion ban this past summer. (AP Photo/Arleigh Rodgers)