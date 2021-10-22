LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recommendation by the Indiana Eviction Task Force to help landlords and tenants was ordered to begin by the state's highest court on Friday.
The Indiana Supreme Court is implementing a statewide pre-eviction diversion program with the goal of helping landlords and tenants get available federal funds and free settlement conferences.
According to a news release, the court detailed actions required as of Nov. 1 for trial courts in potential eviction matters.
The program is a recommendation from the Indiana Eviction Task Force, which also recommends to provide more rapid and effective distribution of Emergency Rental Assistance Funds to landlords and tenants.
For landlords or tenants seeking assistance, click here.
