LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana officials are holding a special camp...for stuffed animals.
According to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the agency will host its first-ever "Teddy Bear Camp", May 16-22.
"This pre-summer camp will give teddy bears and other stuffed animals belonging to kids age 5-12 who live in Marion, Hamilton, Hancock, Shelby, Johnson, Morgan, Hendricks, or Boone counties a chance to relax and unwind before their child owner is out of school for the summer," the news release states.
To register for the camp, click here.
After registration, the child's stuffed animal, not the child, should be dropped off at one of three partner locations, at the dates and times shown below:
- Franklin: The Historic Artcraft Theatre, May 10, 2 to 4 p.m. or May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Indianapolis: Indiana State Museum, May 11, 9 to 11 a.m., or May 12, 2 to 4 p.m.
- Indianapolis: Fort Harrison State Park, May 13, 9 a.m. to noon
"During the camp, DHPA staff will take the stuffed animals to visit a variety of sites to learn about history, architecture, and historic preservation," the news release states. "Photos of the visits will be posted to DHPA's Facebook page during the week, and, after the camp, a photo album will be emailed to the adult contact designated on the registration form. For participating, all stuffed animals and their child owners will be certified as an 'Indiana Junior Preservationist.'"
The program will wrap up May 25-27, when owners will be able to pick up their stuffed animals at their drop-off locations.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.