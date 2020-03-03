LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is one step closer to raising the age to use nicotine.
The Indiana House and Senate passed tobacco, vaping and e-cigarette bills Tuesday.
There's one more vote before a final version ends up on Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk. That measure would increase penalties for people who sell tobacco products to those under 21.
It would also target people who buy tobacco products for people who are underage, and it would require tobacco businesses to build 1,000 feet away from schools.
