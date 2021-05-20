LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire investigators are offering $5,000 for information about a fire in Crawford County, Indiana.
This house burned Tuesday on Depot Street in Marengo.
Witnesses said they saw a white man in a black hoodie and dark pants go inside the house and that the fire started shortly after he left.
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. Callers can remain anonymous.
Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are offering the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.