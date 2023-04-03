LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is joining the list of states trying to make it easier for parents to challenge materials taught in schools.
Senate Bill 12 is making its way through the statehouse. It would allow school employees to be criminally prosecuted for giving materials considered "harmful" to minors.
Under the proposal, harmful material includes books or other items with sexually explicit content, with a lack of literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
The bill would also require schools to set up a process to allow parents to request the removal of educational items they believe are "inappropriate to students."
Parents have been divided over the proposed bill, with some arguing the legislation is vague and could lead schools to remove books for reasons other than pornographic material.
The proposal passed the Senate and is now in the House for consideration. Lawmakers are expected to discuss the legislation next week.
Kentucky recently passed a similar bill, Senate Bill 5, which creates a statewide challenge process for parents to dispute materials they see as harmful.
