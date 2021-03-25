LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers are working to fix a controversial landlord-tenant bill.
The bill passed last session, but was vetoed by Gov. Eric Holcomb over fears it would cause additional evictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The General Assembly overturned the veto and vowed to instead pass another bill to address some of the issues in it, according to Fox 59.
Prosperity Indiana said new data shows more than 4,400 evictions have been filed in Indiana since mid-February.
The bill gets rid of vague language restricting local government from interfering in landlord-tenant relationships.
There is also an amendment to the bill that forbids landlords from waiving anti-retaliation protections through a lease or contract with the tenant.
"I don't think that we should be overturning local ordinances. But I do think this amendment and this bill does help a little bit. And for those reasons, I will support this bill," Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, said.
The bill passed unanimously through committee, but lawmakers still want more changes.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved. Fox59 also contributed to this report.