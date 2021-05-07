LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana Little League has a problem, and it has nothing to do with the game.
Brian Barlow, an umpire for the league, calls the problem "horrendously horrific, bad." He's talking about bad behavior by adults in youth sports.
The Lebanon Little League posted on its Facebook page that if parents are caught yelling at, threatening or heckling in any manner to an umpire, coach or board member, they will be banned from the ballpark for a year.
"You get what you get and you don't throw a fit, and guess what throwing a fit got you? It's gonna get you banned from the Lebanon Little League, and I love it, more of that is needed in youth sports," Barlow said.
He added that bad behavior is the reason for fewer umpires.
