JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Joseph Oberhansley is scheduled to get his day in court next week, but the accused killer is already trying to tell his side of the story.
Obehansley, his lawyers and Clark County prosecutors were in court Monday for pretrial motions, but the attorneys were not the only ones arguing the case. During the court hearing, Oberhansley spokeout several times. He was admonished by Clark County Circuit Court Judge Vicki Carmichael, but that didn't stop Oberhansley from talking.
As defense attorneys argued to have some of the evidence suppressed, Oberhanslely addressed Judge Carmichael.
"Your honor, I have a simple solution to all of this," he said. "My statements in the video evidence need to be suppressed."
Oberhansley is talking about a video interrogation conducted by Jeffersonville Police, shortly after he was arrested.
Monday's court proceeding lasted nearly two hours. Oberhansley's rants were intermittent throughout the hearing. He even talked to the media.
"I'm outraged and embarrassed by these false charges against me," said Oberhansley, who was brought to court in handcuffs, shackles and a green, jail-issued jumpsuit. "I'm completely innocent, and you'll see it when it comes out in trial."
Oberhansley has been in custody since September 2014. He is charged in connection with the murder and mutilation of his ex-girlfriend, Tammy Blanton. Oberhansley is accused of raping and stabbing Blanton before eating parts of her body. However, neither the death penalty nor an insanity defense are on the table.
"The agreement that was made was the death penalty would not be sought, that life without parole would be sought ... in exchange for the insanity defense being willingly withdrawn by the defense attorneys," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said.
Mull seemed to be unfazed by Oberhansley's actions in court.
"Mr. Oberhansley has been disruptive of the court proceedings from the very beginning," Mull said.
Oberhansley even criticized his defense team and asked the judge if she would be willing to appoint another lawyer to the case.
"This is an important case for everyone and most important is Joe," said Bart Betteau, Obehansley's attorney.
Despite the outbursts and criticism, Betteau downplayed his client's behavior.
"So Joe has got strong feelings," Betteau said. "We are part of the same team, but sometimes, there's just going to be disagreements between team members."
Jury selection is scheduled to start in Hamilton County, Ind., on Aug. 19. Once a jury is seated, the case and trial will return to Clark County.
