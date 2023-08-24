LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Vincennes, Indiana man was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep while under the influence.
Indiana State Police said in a release that a trooper was patrolling in the 2500 block of North 2nd Street in Vincennes, when he noticed 51-year-old John McKee driving a Power Wheels Jeep in the roadway. The trooper reported the Power Wheels Jeep didn't have lights or reflectors and was difficult to see.
McKee was stopped on 2nd Street when the trooper approached the vehicle and noticed McKee showed signs of impairment.
McKee then failed field sobriety tests. More tests at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes revealed McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.
McKee was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail where he faces a charge of Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.